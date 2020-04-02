Staying at home? Here are 10 things you can use your Brunswick County library card for while social distancing

BOLIVIA, NC (News Release) – While several of us are staying home to better social distance during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, your Brunswick County Library team members want to remind all county library card members that even though the libraries are closed to the public, there are still a number of virtual services and resources they can use at this time with their card.

Here’s a quick list of 10 things you can use your library card for online:

1. Virtual Book Resources

E-books and Audiobooks – Access our collection on the Axis 360 For desktop or laptop users, you can also access the collection online at https://brunsco.axis360.baker-taylor.com/

NCKids Digital Library – Browse, borrow, and enjoy titles from the NC Kids Digital Library collection comprised of E-books, audiobooks, streaming videos, and read-alongs. Access the collection at https://nckids.overdrive.com/

TumbleBooks: In addition to our own Axis 360 collection, TumbleBooks is now available with free eBooks and audiobooks for all ages, to keep you well stocked with reading material during your time at home. You do not need a library card or login information just click the links below for access: TumbleBook Library: children’s eBooks, kindergarten through 6th grade TumbleMath: eBooks for math learning, kindergarten through 6th grade TeenBookCloud: young adult eBooks, 7th through 12th grade AudioBookCloud: audiobooks for all ages RomanceBookCloud: a collection of romance eBooks for older readers



NC LIVE Resources

NCLIVE.org provides content, products, services, professional development, and technical support to North Carolina’s libraries. Content includes an online collection of 1.4 billion full-text articles, eBooks, streaming videos, digitized newspapers, language learning tools, and more. Here are some resources you can access on the website:

2. Education & Teacher Resources

SIRS Discoverer is designed specifically for elementary and middle school students, SIRS Discoverer offers articles, nonfiction books, images, activities, and websites curated for educational relevance, age appropriateness, and readability.

ProQuest Research Companion is an award-winning, cloud-based information literacy solution that enables educators and librarians to guide students through research projects efficiently.

3. Medline Plus

Medline Plus is an online health information resource for patients and their families and friends. It is a service of the National Library of Medicine (NLM), the world’s largest medical library, and a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Their mission is to present high-quality, relevant health and wellness information that is trusted and easy to understand.

4. HeritageQuest

Research your ancestry with HeritageQuest which provides genealogical and historical sources for more than 60 countries, with coverage dating back as early as the 1700s.

5. Mango Languages

With Mango Languages, you can learn over 70 languages right from your own computer (or smartphone!). Mango has courses in Spanish, French, Mandarin, German, even Biblical Hebrew, plus many more – and not only will you learn the language, you’ll learn about the culture. Mango also has courses for learning English in more than 20 foreign languages. To go with the Mango Language courses, there are foreign language films with learning modes and subtitle options to help with language comprehension and learning.

6. Films on Demand Video Collection

Thousands of high quality videos on business & economics, health and medicine, humanities and social sciences, and science and mathematics, as well as travel and fitness programming, home and how-to videos, indie films, and popular music performances. Includes Oscar, Emmy and Peabody award winning documentaries, interviews, instructional and vocational training videos, historical speeches and newsreels. Also includes content formerly in the NC LIVE Video Collection.

7. Newspapers and Magazines

Access newspapers such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, more than 660 of the world’s top newspapers, and over 1,000 North Carolina county newspapers.

Magazine titles include Our State, Consumer Reports, Kiplingers, National Geographic, Readers Digest, Highlights for Children, and hundreds more.

8. Job Search, Resumes, & Career Advice

Cypress Resume is the simplest, most effective tool for resume creation on the market today. Specifically designed for job seekers skittish about writing, Cypress Resume allows anyone to create a professional resume in a matter of minutes.

Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center is a comprehensive resource that enables users to explore industries and careers, plan their education, and research best practices for résumés, cover letters, interviewing, networking, and salaries/benefits. The database includes articles, career advice blogs, and streaming video.

9. Testing & Education Reference Center

Testing & Education Reference Center is a valuable online tool library patrons and students of all ages can use for standardized test preparation, researching and selecting college and graduate schools, finding tuition assistance, and exploring careers. Help students in your community turn future goals into realities with test prep assistance for career certification exams (such as teacher, real estate, cosmetology, postal, law enforcement, and firefighter), as well as, advice on resumes, cover letters, interviewing and networking, and so much more.

10. Everything NC!

DIGITALNC helps you to explore the history and culture of North Carolina through original materials from cultural heritage repositories across the state.

LawHelpNC helps you to find information and links about your legal rights, the law, the courts, legal forms and more.

Our State Magazine Collection allows you to search or browse Our State magazine, North Carolina’s premier travel, food, and culture publication celebrating the best of life in the state. Every issue from 1933 to 2011 is online in the North Carolina Digital Collections, and articles and advertisements are full text searchable.

Looking for even more online activities? Here are some online eLearning resources available to everyone and require no library card or subscription:

TumbleBooks: (see full details above under No. 1 Virtual Book Resources)

NC Learn at Home: This is a new website designed to gather online content and educational resources into one place for teachers, students, parents and anyone needing enriching experiences.

Biblioboard Open Access: This site has unlimited simultaneous use e-books.

NC360: This site offers online tours of the state parks and historical places.

Even though Brunswick County’s Library System is currently closed to the public, our team members are still available to you via phone or email. If you have any questions or need assistance using these resources, please contact your local library branch.

Library System main webpage: https://www.brunswickcountync.gov/library/

Harper Library (Southport): 910.457.6237 / heather.donnell@brunswickcountync.gov

Rourk Library (Shallotte): 910.754.6578 / lois.carroll@brunswickcountync.gov

Leland Library: 910.371.9442 / nathan.phillips@brunswickcountync.gov

Barbee Library (Oak Island): 910.278.4283 / erika.dosher@brunswickcountync.gov

Southwest Brunswick Branch Library (Carolina Shores): 910.575.0173 / christi.iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov

