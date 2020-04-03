Azalea Festival turns garden party virtual

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–This weekend was supposed to kickoff the Azalea Festival in Wilmington. Friday afternoon would have been one of the signature events, the Garden Party. A few local residents didn’t let the cancellation of the festival stop the good times.

A post on Facebook by the event started encouraging residents up and down the Cape Fear to dress up in their Azalea Festival best and head out to their gardens. It turned into a ‘virtual garden party’ in Wilmington.

“I still wanted to have fun and bring people together,”said virtual garden party participant Francesca Holt. “I thought that would be a nice event to do virtually and you don’t you know go anywhere.”

It gave residents across the Cape Fear a chance to experience a little bit of the garden party from their own homes.

“A few people posted that they actually got up and got dressed today just for this virtual party,”said Azalea Festival Executive Director Alison English. “This is what the Azalea Festival is about, celebrating the community and this beautiful land that we live in here in Wilmington.”

It may not have been the normal big party that the Azalea Festival usually holds, but it still offered the fun some people needed right now.

“People are trying to have fun in a social distance way, but still dressing up festive for the event,”said Holt. “There’s all kinds of people in the neighborhood celebrating today. ”

The Azalea Festival will keep the good times rolling this weekend by streaming last years parade on Facebook. The stream will be posted on Saturday morning, if you want to relive the fun.