Brunswick Co. Schools to release app for meal services while school is out

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County School District is working on an app to help parents with meal services while students are out of school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brunswick County Schools spokesman Daniel Seamans gave us an update on the school district in a live interview on Good Morning Carolina Friday.

Seamans said the school district is “struggling well” together. He said staff, parents, and the community are all working together to get through this together.

Seamans said they have closed all the schools, but they still have three permanent sites for meal pick up now. He said there are more to come in the coming days. He said parents can still call their school and leave a voicemail if they need help with meal delivery.

Daily pickup sites for all students:

Sitios de recogida diarios para todos los estudiantes:

NBHS: 114 Scorpion Drive Leland, NC 28451

WBHS: 550 Whiteville Road Shallotte, NC 28470

SBHS: 280 Cougar Drive, BSL Southport, NC 28461

Seamans said they will be releasing more information about the app today. He said it will help parents request meal services and put in specific addresses for help.

Click here for more information from Brunswick County Schools.