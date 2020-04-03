Brunswick County reports first death related to COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County health officials report the first death in the county related to COVID-19.

According to Brunswick County Public Health, the patient, who was over the age of 65 and had underlying medical conditions, died early Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

The person was reportedly not one of the previously identified positive patients. Health officials say the person had been tested for the virus, but it was not confirmed as positive until after they died.

Because of this individual’s lack of travel history or known exposure, the county says this individual potentially contracted the virus by community transmission.

Public Health is working to conduct contact tracing to determine those who were in close contact with them. There is one household contact to this individual who is self-quarantining at home.

“The loss of a loved one is very difficult, and we offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to everyone who lost a family member or friend today with the passing of this individual,” Chairman Frank Williams said. “Our thoughts are with them and everyone who continues to fight and respond to this crisis in our county, state and nation.”

As of 7 p.m. Friday, the county is reporting 24 confirmed positive cases of the virus.

The county is operating a joint information center with a Public Health Call Line to answer residents’ coronavirus questions. The line can be reached by calling 910-253-2339.

You can also email in questions to coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov.

Individuals who have questions afterhours are encouraged to use the North Carolina 2-1-1 program or call the North Carolina Public Health Call Line, which has public health professionals available 24 hours a day every day to answer questions. More information is available at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.