More than 2,000 coronavirus cases reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

As of Friday morning, there were 2,093 cases in the state and 19 deaths. 259 people are hospitalized across the state. New Hanover Regional Medical Center can not confirm whether they are treating any patients.

There are 42 cases in New Hanover County, 23 in Brunswick County, 5 in Columbus County, one in Bladen County. There have been no positive cases in Pender County.

So far, the state has completed 31,598 tests.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Public Health officials are providing an update at 2 p.m. You can watch it here.