Family now offers $5K reward for info in veteran’s death

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Friday marks one week since a man’s body was found at a Pender County park.

The family of 23-year-old Christopher Stewart says they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in his death.

Stewart was an Army veteran and UNCW student. His body was found on March 27 in Rocky Point.

“You need to come forward and you need to turn yourself in, that’s what we ask. Justice will be served,” a family member told WWAY on March 30.

If you have any information about Stewart’s death, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.