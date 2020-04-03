GE Hitachi consolidating vendors, 261 employees transitioning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — GE Hitachi is changing vendors they use to support maintenance work at power plants across the country.

FieldCore Service Solutions LLC is one of the two companies GE Hitachi uses for field services work, but this week, they filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, otherwise known as a WARN notice.

Companies that have announced plans to either close a facility or conduct a mass personnel layoff are required to file with the state, under certain circumstances. The notice filed on March 31 by FieldCore Service Solutions LLC said it was going to permanently close in June, impacting 261 employees.

Those employees are being offered employment with the other vendor GE Hitachi currently contracts with for those services, said GE Hitachi Spokesman Jon Allen.

Allen said the goal is no loss of employment as these individuals transition from one vendor to another.

“GE Hitachi has made a strategic business decision to consolidate the majority of outage and inspection services work under one primary vendor,” Allen wrote in an email. “The number of contract workers needed to support this work has not changed, but in order to increase efficiency GEH will work primarily with one vendor, Sonic Systems, Inc., beginning in June.”

Allen said those employees are currently being contacted by Sonic Systems. He added, this has nothing to do with the coronavirus, it’s simply a business decision to increase efficiency of operations.