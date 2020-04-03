Masonboro Island will close to public Friday night

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you were planning on spending your weekend at Masonboro Island instead of New Hanover County beaches, think again.

The island will be closed effective 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The North Carolina Coastal Reserve says the move is to protect public safety and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Waters still remain accessible for visitors to navigate as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

However, visitors are not allowed on any beaches or uplands on site.

All beaches in New Hanover County, including Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, are closed to the public as well.