NC emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy

NORTH CAROLINA (WGHP) — An emergency department physician at Alamance Regional Medical Center is sleeping in an RV outside his home to keep his family safe.

Initially, Dr. Mark Quale began using tarps in his home to separate himself from his wife, two young children and mother-in-law. Now he’s staying out of the home altogether.

“We just have to work with what we have right now, and this is an incredibly unique situation,” said LaRayne Quale, Mark’s wife. “It’s moment by moment for us, day by day went out the window along time ago, it is moment by moment.“

The Quales were one of the first families to be matched by RV’s 4 MD’s. The Facebook community matches families across the country with people willing to lend their RV’s to health care professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I tried reaching out to different companies and the cost of the rental for the duration that we were going to need was just too much,” LaRayne explained.

