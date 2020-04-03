Police searching for missing teen last seen in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department need your help finding a missing teen who was last seen on the island in March.

CBPD is looking for 17-year-old Precious Wilkins.

- Advertisement -

Police report Wilkins works at the Hardees located on N. Lake Park Blvd and was last seen on March 24. She didn’t return to her next scheduled shift the following day.

She’s described at 5’3″ and weighs around 110 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Wilkins is believed to be staying with an unknown friend in Wilmington.

Related Article: New Hanover County HazWagon expands to Kure Beach

If you know any information contact CBPD at (910) 458-2540 or call 911.