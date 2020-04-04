AAA tips on how to keep your car running well while unused during pandemic

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Vehicles are sitting longer than they normally do because of the stay-at-home orders during the pandemic so AAA is offering tips to keep your car running well while it sits unused.

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas, says leaving the car unused for an extended period of time could cause problems to your vehicle’s battery, brakes, and tires.

AAA offers these care care tips for longer-than expected parked cars:

1) Check the battery.

Start the vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at full state and prevent it from going bad. AAA says leave the car running for a few minutes so it can recharge, then turn it off. A battery Tender is also great to use, according to AAA.

2) Check tire pressure.

Experts say add 10 psi of pressure, more than usual, to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. You can also move the vehicle every few days. Flat spot can form when the area touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for a long time.

3) Prop up the windshield wipers.

AAA says this will prevent the blades from sticking to the glass.

