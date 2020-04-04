Columbus County reports sixth case of COVID-19

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — Columbus County Health Department reported its sixth case of COVID-19 in Columbus County.

On Saturday, county officials stated the case is travel related.

There has been no indication that it is connected with any of the previous cases. The individual is recovering at home.

Based on information provided by the individual, county public health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.