Coronavirus Screenings of Prison Staff Now System-wide

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Division of Prisons this week enacted staff coronavirus medical screenings that include temperature checks at every prison, in an additional effort to reduce the chances the virus gets into a prison.

“These hardworking men and women in uniforms and medical scrubs report to work before the sun comes up or as the sun sets,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

- Advertisement -

Entry to any prison will be denied to anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or more, who is experiencing respiratory symptoms of cough or shortness of breath, or fatigue and muscle aches indicative of a viral infection, or who has been exposed in the past 14 days to anyone who is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.

The screening of staff, as well as anyone else authorized to enter a prison, began on March 20 at Central Prison and North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women (NCCIW), both located in Raleigh, and expanded to every prison starting on March 31, after a shipment of no-touch thermometers arrived and were distributed to facilities across the state.

These medical screenings also will include questions asked by designated staff at prison entrances. The screenings will be done before anyone goes through the security screening process.