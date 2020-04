NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A brush fire had many residents worried Saturday in Murrayville.

Around 4 p.m. New Hanover County Fire & Rescue crews responded to a brush fire off of Plantation Road. As of 7 p.m. the fire was contained and no longer spreading.

Officials reported that the fire covered around 50 acres. No information has been released as to what caused the fire, however there were no reported injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available to us.