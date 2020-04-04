Kobe, Duncan, Garnett headline Basketball Hall of Fame class

(AP) — Kobe Bryant’s resume has yet another entry to prove his greatness. He’s now officially a Hall of Famer.

Bryant, who died in January, and fellow NBA greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headlined a nine-person group announced Saturday as this year’s class of enshrinees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

- Advertisement -

They all got into the Hall in their first year of eligibility, as did WNBA great Tamika Catchings.

Two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, longtime Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley and three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton were selected. So was former FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann.