More than 2,400 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.

As of Friday morning, there were 2,402 cases in the state and 24 deaths. 271 people are hospitalized across the state. New Hanover Regional Medical Center can not confirm whether they are treating any patients.

On Friday, Brunswick County reported the first COVID-19 related death. There are 24 confirmed cases in the county.

There are 42 cases in New Hanover County, 5 in Columbus County, one in Bladen County, and one case in Pender County as of Friday.

So far, the state has completed 38,773 tests.