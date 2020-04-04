New Hanover County reports two more cases of COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County health officials reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The county’s total positive case count is 44. Both new cases appear to be community transmission.

- Advertisement -

The individuals are isolated and Public Health is working on contact tracing to determine those who have been in close contact with them.

Of these 44 cases, 19 people have recovered. Of those recovered, active symptoms were present between 2 and 15 days, with an average of 11 days of symptoms.