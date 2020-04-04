North Carolina Azalea Festival continues traditions online

By
Monique Robinson
-
0
Vendors sell their work online to support the annual NC Azalea Festival Street Fair. (Photo: Monique Robinson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend would have marked the 73rd North Carolina Azalea Festival, but coronavirus put all events to a screeching halt last month.

Some folks are not letting tradition die and are bringing their celebration to social media.

- Advertisement -

Azalea Festival attendees had to adjust to a new normal this year.

The virtual street fair was a chance for customers to shop online or tune in to live performances by local talents.

A mix of vendors participated from peanut distributors to craftsmen.

The patron’s party and multicultural stage were also held virtually on Saturday.

You Might Also Like

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here