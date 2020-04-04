Virus deaths at 40 in South Carolina; infections pass 1,900

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — State officials say the coronavirus has killed 40 people in South Carolina and confirmed infections now exceed 1,900 statewide.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported its latest figured on the virus outbreak Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff’s departments in York and Lexington counties said each had one employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 and that both are under quarantine at home.

Meanwhile, Charleston police said two businesses, a salon and a gym, have been cited for remaining open in violation of the city’s shelter-at-home ordinance.