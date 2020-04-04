Watch out for scams targeting small businesses during COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Officials have a new warning for all small business owners as scammers are reportedly sending out fake offers to receive assistance from the Small Business Administration.
In one example, business owners receive an email with an application from someone claiming to represent the SBA.
Once the application is received the business owner receives an approval and request to pay a processing fee that can be thousands of dollars. Experts say real government assistance never requires a processing fee in advance.
Relief to small businesses is generally only available in the form of loans.
Small business owners can apply for two federal loans as part of the government’s stimulus package.