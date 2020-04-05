Columbus County reports 8 positive COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Health Department has now reported its seventh and eighth positive case of COVID-19.

While the investigation is ongoing, it is believed that these two cases are connected with a previous case, reported earlier this week. The two are recovering without hospitalization.

The Columbus County Health Department will follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection. Based on information provided by the individual, county public health officials will assess risks of exposure, and determine which, if any, additional measures are needed such as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

Health officials urge the public to take the necessary measures to stop the community transmission of COVID-19.

The Columbus County Health Department will continue to provide the most up-to-date information possible. The Columbus County Health Department regularly updates our Facebook page with accurate and current information regarding COVID-19 and Columbus County. For more information regarding, prevention, symptoms, reputable sources, and other important information please see our previous COVID-19 updates and press releases at Facebook.com/columbuscountyhealth.

For information, you can also reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling 910-640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046.

The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.