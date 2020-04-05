Crews find body of Waccamaw River boat accident victim

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The body of a young man was recovered Saturday morning in Columbus County after a boat crash on the Waccamaw River took his life last week.

According to Sgt. Kyle vanAlthuis with NC Wildlife Resources Commission, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. last Sunday on the Waccamaw River near Pireway.

21-year-old Garrett Smith and two others, Jennifer Hayes and Megan Lynn were killed. Crews had been searching for Smith since the accident. His body was found Saturday around 11:00 a.m.

Sgt. vanAlthuis says the three were passengers on a boat driven by Travis Suggs. The other boat was driven by Matthew Ferster.

Ferster and his passenger were not hurt. The two drivers, Ferster and Suggs, have been charged with operating a boat while impaired.

The crash still is under investigation.