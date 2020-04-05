Police investigate three breaking and entering cases over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people across the city and state are being asked to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wilmington Police responded to a string of break-ins Sunday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Wrightsville Ave. after a resident spotted a man wearing all black on his property. Christopher Blackwell, 35, was located a block away matching the description and arrested. Police searched Blackwell and found property from an unreported Motor Vehicle Breaking and Entering at 5802 Wrightsville Ave. Blackwell received a $5,000 secured bond.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, April 5, police were dispatched to 412 S. College Road in reference to an alarm. When they arrived, they found a broken window and a chunk of asphalt used to break it. Officers searched the property and nothing seemed to have been stolen. Officers assisted the key holder in securing wood over the door to secure the business.

A few hours later around 3:45 a.m., Wilmington Police responded to Dollar General at 68 S. Kerr Avenue in reference to an alarm. When officers arrived, they witnessed a man running across Kerr toward a convenience store. Corey Lamont Bryan, 36, was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking and Entering. He was given a $3,000 secured bond.

The Wilmington Police Department is encouraging both business and homeowners to take precautions: Lock all doors, remove valuables from your vehicle, turn on exterior lights, activate any security cameras and alarm systems, and keep an inventory of items.