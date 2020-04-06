51 Cases of COVID-19 reported in New Hanover County, 20 have recovered

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health officials are investigating four additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the county’s total overall case count to 51.

Of these 51 cases, officials said 20 people have recovered, meaning they have been fever free for at least three days without the use of fever reducing medication, they have improved respiratory symptoms, and it has been at least seven days since their symptom onset.

Of the four new cases reported Monday, two are contacts to previously-confirmed cases and two appear to be community transmission. The individuals are all isolated and Public Health is working on contact tracing to determine those who have been in close contact with them.

New Hanover County said that of the 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 are females and 23 are males. The age ranges of all cases in New Hanover County are as follows: