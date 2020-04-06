Bladen County inmate recognized after finding loaded handgun

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An inmate in Bladen County has been recognized by the sheriff’s office. The inmate was out on the Litter Patrol Unit when he found a stolen handgun.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says a loaded Ruger SP101 .357 revolver was found by the inmate and immediately given to his supervisor.

“We are so glad that the inmate was able to locate this weapon and turn it over to investigator’s before someone like a child might have discovered it,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “We appreciate the job that our inmates do in keeping the Bladen County roads clean and beautiful and that they are using good judgement in the process.”

Investigators say the weapon was stolen on January 16 in the Hickory Grove Ballpark Road area of Bladenboro.