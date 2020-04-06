Columbus County reports first COVID-19 related death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County is reporting their first COVID-19 associated death.
According to health officials, the person died on Sunday, April 5 and was receiving care in a nearby hospital. The person reportedly had several underlying medical conditions and was one of the previously identified positive cases in Columbus County.
Public Health continues to work with our health and safety partners in the community to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to provide daily updates.
The Columbus County Health Department regularly updates our Facebook page with accurate and current information regarding COVID-19 and Columbus County. For more information regarding, prevention, symptoms, reputable sources, and other important information please see our previous COVID-19 updates and press releases at Facebook.com/columbuscountyhealth. For information, you can also reach the Columbus County Health Department’s COVID-19 Call Center by calling (910) 640-6615 ext. 7045 or 7046.
The call center hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.