Leland man celebrates his 90th birthday with parade

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–A Leland man turning 90 today didn’t get to have his birthday party due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, his family did the next best thing with the ‘birthday parade”.

The now 90 year old George Jarusinsky was set to have a big birthday celebration with over 60 people attending, but the restrictions with the coronavirus virus made it impossible. His family wasn’t going to let his special day go unnoticed.

- Advertisement -

“We wanted to do something special for him, even though we can’t be together we’re able to do something fun,”said family member Gina Schiess. “I called the cousins and his friends and everybody said we’d love to do it. So, were gonna surprise him.”

They did just that, nearly 20 cars paraded up and down George’s street honking. Those in attendance even got out to sing him happy birthday. It had George and his wife Jean at a loss for words.

“I’m brought to tears at this, what a surprise, it is fantastic,” said Jean Jarusinsky. “I knew my daughter was going to come over with a couple of my nieces, but we never expected this.”

It may not have been the big get together that the family was hoping for, but they’re just glad they still had the chance to show their love and support. It made for an unforgettable day even if it was from afar.

“We were just so excited that our friends and relatives wanted to do something and were happy that we had a good day to do it, said Schiess.”

Happy 90th Birthday George!