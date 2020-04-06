Local family participates in their first Zoom wedding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Brides around the country are turning to technology to share their big day with family and friends while distancing.

Over the weekend, one woman in the Cape Fear weekend took her bridesmaid duties digital. Kate Eames attended her first-ever Zoom wedding Saturday.

Eames was a bridesmaid in her sister-in-law’s wedding, and her two daughters were flower girls. Despite watching from home, they got all dressed up anyways and made the best of it.

She says the bride made the call to change their plans about two weeks before the wedding. Eames says unfortunately, they started getting calls from the hotel saying it had to cancel their reservations.

Eames and her family joined family and friends via Zoom to watch the wedding online., while the bride and groom got married at their original venue in Macon, Georgia.

“It was great,” she said. “She is my sister-in-law, and her parents live here in Wilmington as well, so not being able to witness her vows was going to be heartbreaking. So, that we could still virtually attend and see those moments in real time was very special.”

She says the bride and groom are still planning to have a big reception later in when everyone can attend.