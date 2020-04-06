Man wears giant circle to enforce social distancing

ROCKFORD, MI (WXMI) — A Michigan man has created a magnificent device to show what six feet of distance really looks like during this social distancing period.

“Social distancing is six feet and I always thought, ‘do people really realize how far six feet really is?'”

That’s when Dan Kuhnle went to work, with the help of his wife, to create the device out of some common household items.

“These are tent poles,” he said, “I duct tape them together, it’s about 40 feet in circumference and it’s a lot of duct tape.”

