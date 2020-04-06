New Hanover County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County released an update on cases of the coronavirus Sunday night.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, New Hanover County is reported 47 cases of the coronavirus.
Of these three new cases, at least one appears to be contracted by community transmission. According to a press release, 19 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
Sunday, Columbus County also reported new cases bringing their total to nine confirmed cases.
Brunswick County now reports a total of 24 positive cases.
Pender County reported its first case of COVID-19 Friday.
Bladen county still has one case.