PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Rocky Point man plead guilty to first-degree rape.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s office, Esteban Sanchez raped a 10-year-old girl in 2017. Sanchez knew the victim.

- Advertisement -

When confronted by investigators, Sanchez admitted to his crimes.

Sanchez was sentenced to up to 24 years in prison.

When his sentence is up, he will be under supervision for five years and must register as a sex offender for life.