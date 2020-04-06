Salvation Army needs help as food pantry stays busy, shelter limited

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear is feeling the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army gave us a live update during Good Morning Carolina Monday.

Craddock said they have really had to restrict who is allowed to come into the shelter. People who stay at the Salvation Army can stay there for up to six months. He said this is their home, so they have to protect it. He said that restricts the numbers of new residents who can come into the shelter. As a temporary solution, Craddock said they have put up a tent on their property in downtown Wilmington.

Craddock said the food pantry has also been very busy recently. In the fall WWAY and Krispy Kreme help re-stock the shelves of the food pantry during the One Day Blitz. He said those donations usually last them through the summer. He said they expect those donations will not run out in May.

Right now, Craddock said what they need are cash donations.

“We know that as we get into the next couple of months, as families have been struggling through March and April, we’re all expecting increased demands for rent assistance, and utilities assistance and energy assistance for families, so cash donations and of course non-perishable food and cans,” Craddock said. “You can bring those to our place, our center there at 820 North Second Street.”

If you need help, Craddock said you should call them to set up an appointment with a case worker. The number is 910-762-2070. Click here for more information from the Salvation Army.