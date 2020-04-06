Second Brunswick County man charged in child rape sentenced to prison

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The second person charged in the sexual assault and rape of a child is going to prison.
Hunter Joseph Lent, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to several charges. They include:
- two counts of first degree statutory rape
- two counts of first degree statutory sexual offense
- one count of second degree forcible rape
- two counts of second degree forcible sexual offense
- three counts of indecent liberties with a child.
The investigation began in 2018.
The Court conducted a sentencing hearing. Both parties presented evidence and the Court sentenced Hunter Lent to 192-291 months in the Department of Adult Corrections.
Lent is also required to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years. Hunter Lent’s co-defendant and older brother, Sean Michael Lent was sentenced to 554 months after a two-week trial back in January.
According to warrants, the crimes happened between November 2014 and November 2016 and involved a child between the ages of 3 and 4.
In February, the parents of the Lents were also charged. They are accused of knowing about the sexual abuse and failing to report it.