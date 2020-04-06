Second Brunswick County man charged in child rape sentenced to prison

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The second person charged in the sexual assault and rape of a child is going to prison.

Hunter Joseph Lent, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to several charges. They include:

two counts of first degree statutory rape

two counts of first degree statutory sexual offense

one count of second degree forcible rape

two counts of second degree forcible sexual offense

three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

- Advertisement -

The investigation began in 2018.

The Court conducted a sentencing hearing. Both parties presented evidence and the Court sentenced Hunter Lent to 192-291 months in the Department of Adult Corrections.

Lent is also required to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years. Hunter Lent’s co-defendant and older brother, Sean Michael Lent was sentenced to 554 months after a two-week trial back in January.

According to warrants, the crimes happened between November 2014 and November 2016 and involved a child between the ages of 3 and 4.

In February, the parents of the Lents were also charged. They are accused of knowing about the sexual abuse and failing to report it.