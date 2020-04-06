Starting to wear a face mask in public? Here’s what you need to know

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Surely by now you’ve seen people wearing them at the grocery stores. Perhaps you’ve donned one yourself.

Or maybe last week you heard White House officials say the CDC was changing its guidance to encourage that face coverings be worn in public settings, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

- Advertisement -

WakeMed’s Medical Director Dr. Graham Snyder is offering recommendations on how long folks can wear these items before they need to be replaced.

To learn more, click here.