Stocks rise sharply on hopes of progress in battling virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are jumping after some of the world’s hardest-hit areas offered sparks of hope that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak may be on the horizon.

U.S. stocks climbed 4.5% in Monday morning trading, and the Dow was flirting with a rise of 1,000 points, following up on gains nearly as big in Europe and Asia.

- Advertisement -

In another sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy’s path, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was headed for its first gain in four days.

Oil fell after a meeting between Russia and OPEC aimed at defusing a price war was pushed back a few days.