UNCW announces housing and dining refunds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNC Wilmington sent an update Monday to students regarding housing and dining refunds for part of the Spring 2020 semester.

An e-mail to students read in part:

Consistent with UNC System guidance, housing and dining meal plans will be refunded based on a start date of March 23, 2020, which was the day after the deadline for students to vacate their residence halls if they had not received exceptions to remain on campus. The “food dollar” portion of meal plans will be credited based on the remaining food dollars that have not been utilized. Account adjustments will first cover any outstanding charges a student may have; students with no charges on their account will receive the full adjustment. Payment will be made via direct deposit or a mailed check, depending on how a student’s account is configured. We will begin applying housing and dining adjustments to student accounts this week and intend to have all adjustments completed by close of business on April 15, 2020, with corresponding payments processed accordingly.

