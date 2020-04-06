With worst to come, 3 in 4 US hospitals now facing COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal report finds 3 out of 4 U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
The report from the Health and Human Services inspector general’s office is due out Monday.
The report finds hospitals across the nation expect to be overwhelmed as U.S. coronavirus cases rocket toward their anticipated peak by mid-April.
Investigators say the key insight is individual problems such as lagging testing, supply shortages and burned-out staff are feeding off each other, creating a vicious cycle.
The federal watchdog agency is worried that could create a “domino effect” that overwhelms some hospitals. A copy of the report was provided to The Associated Press.