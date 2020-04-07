Cancer patient receives drive-by birthday party amid virus pandemic

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WCTI) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to wait for big birthday celebrations or get creative.

Mary Bob Barrow of Craven County, North Carolina is a cancer patient who celebrated her 60th birthday on Saturday.

Barrow is a survivor of thyroid, brain, ovarian and breast cancer.

And people from all over the state tried to make it special for her with a drive-by parade.

“They all came just for me, and it’s really special. I’ve been fighting cancer, and so this is sort of a critical birthday,” said Barrow. “It just made me feel really special, and I’m a fighter. I’m not giving up by any means, but I’ve got a tough road ahead of me.”

