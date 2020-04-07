Go Sauce Yourself closes doors amid covid-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The coronavirus has hit some businesses very hard in Carolina Beach.

The Jusea restaurant, and the Find Your Paradise clothing store are just two of businesses that have already have closed.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday afternoon, Go Sauce Yourself also closed its doors. This is the store’s fourth year in business. It is mostly known for its craft beer and signature Hanks Hot Sauce.

Owner Jason Stanley said the support from the community in times like has meant a lot.

“People have been awesome. Everyone has came out today, and bout cleared the shelves out,” Stanley expressed. “People have been really great, everyone’s sending such kind messages, and we really appreciate everyone coming out, and the great messages, its been awesome.”

Related Article: North Topsail Elementary hits the streets to see their students

Stanley said he hopes he can reopen the store next spring.