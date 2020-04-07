More Fort Bragg soldiers deploy to New York City to help fight coronavirus pandemic

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) — More Fort Bragg soldiers are responding to an urgent call for help in New York City.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Fort Bragg soldiers are being deployed to assist FEMA in a very important mission.

Soldiers with the 44th Medical Brigade spent Tuesday morning loading buses with their personal protective gear, food and other supplies. Once they arrive in New York City, they will assist operations at the Javits Center where field hospitals have already been established.

