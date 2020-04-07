More than 45 people have died due to COVID-19 in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases in North Carolina.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 3,221 cases in the state and 46 deaths. 354 people are hospitalized across the state.
- Advertisement -
So far, the state has completed 41,082 tests.
As of Monday evening, there are 51 cases in New Hanover County. 20 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.
26 positive cases have been reported in Brunswick County, and health officials say 13 people have recovered.
Columbus County reports 14 cases, Pender has two and Bladen has one.
Brunswick and Columbus counties are both reporting one death related to COVID-19.