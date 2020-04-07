NC woman warns others about employment scam

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who was recently furloughed without pay wants others to be aware of employment scams.

Jessica Rebolledo was furloughed from her retail job because of COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

She tried to file for unemployment benefits, but like thousands of other people, she couldn’t get anywhere with receiving help.

In hopes of finding another job, she went on a popular job search website to see if there were any immediate openings.

She came across a post that looked promising.

Related Article: Brunswick County couple pleas for help after being stuck on cruise for a month

“I went ahead and applied and they emailed me back the night of saying, ‘Hey, that position has been filled, unfortunately, but go ahead and apply for this one,’” she said.

Rebolledo applied for a position where she would earn money running errands to set up a new office.

Read more here.