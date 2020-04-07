NHRMC accepting handmade face masks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center has announced that the hospital will be accepting handmade face masks to help staff fight against COVID-19.

The hospital has posted approved step-by-step instructions for how to create the masks.

NHRMC said masks being donated will be inspected by clinical staff to ensure they meet the needed specifications.

Donations can be dropped off at the NHRMC Business Center on 3151 S. 17th Street in Wilmington from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Thursday.