North Carolina man wanted for throwing block party

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (The News & Observer) — Authorities in North Carolina have issued warrants for a man who they say threw a block party in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports police in Hillsborough have issued a warrant for 32-year-old Tocee Mitchell charging him with violating Cooper’s executive order.

A news release from Hillsborough police say officers were dispatched to the party twice on Sunday.

According to the news release, police found about 30 cars in the area in their first visit and found the cars were still there an hour later.