Pleasure Island survey reveals business impact of COVID-19

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce, which represents Carolina and Kure Beaches and southern New Hanover County, has released the results of an online survey sent to its members in late March.

The survey aimed to determine the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on their business and to also determine how the Chamber could best serve members’ needs during this time.

- Advertisement -

The survey was distributed just two days prior to Governor Roy Cooper issuing his ‘stay at home’ order through April 29.

The online survey was distributed to a database of 653 and 54 responses have been received to date.

Here are some of the highlights from the survey responses:

Related Article: USDA expands recall for chicken products due to possible listeria contamination

To what extent has the Covid-19 crisis impacted your business?

57.4% said it has had a significant negative impact

29.6% said it has had a somewhat negative impact

1.8% saw a significant increase in business

Has your company had to lay off employees?

51.8% said no

20.3% said yes

12.9% said not yet, but they anticipate that they will

Is your business still operating?

33.3% said yes, same schedule as normal

7.4% said yes, but staff is working remotely

22.2% said yes, but on limited hours

14.8% said they were closed

What are some of your biggest challenges to date?

77.3% said maintaining sales and revenue

75.4% said the lack of time frame for how long the crisis will last and the inability to plan accordingly

24.5% said having to lay off employees

What information and resources can the Chamber provide to assist you and your business?

61.5% said local needs in the community and how we can help

59.6% said promote the creative ways that local companies are staying afloat

50% said assistance in securing SBA loans and other financial support

48% said Covid 19 updates

“We are a beach community and Pleasure Island is comprised primarily of small businesses — many of which rely heavily on travel and tourism, so the Covid-19 crisis has had a significant impact,” said Lynn Halterman, Chairman of the Pleasure Island Chamber Board of Directors. “But we are also a very resourceful and resilient community and when there is a crisis, we support each other. We’ve had our share of challenges with hurricanes and economic slowdowns, but we always bounce back better, stronger and more determined than ever. We will continue to work hard at the Chamber to support our members and our community and look forward to brighter days ahead.”

A list of all area restaurants that are open and available for pickup and delivery orders is also available on the Chamber website’s home page.