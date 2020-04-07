Should distancing restrictions be extended? City leaders answer questions about coming weeks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As COVID-19 numbers change every day, a lot of people still have questions. On Tuesday, Wilmington city leaders took to “Facebook Live” to answer quite a few of them, including an extension of restrictions.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Chief Physician Dr. Phil Brown say people need to focus on what he calls “The Big Four”; Staying six feet away from other people, washing your hands, avoiding group of 10 or more and wearing a face mask out in public.

“It’s old school medicine right now,” Brown said. “This virus is so new, we do not have any proven medical treatments.”

Brown says these distancing practices are proving to make a difference.

“It’s a little too early to tell on the numbers, but we think we are moving in the right direction, because the predictions that I would’ve made based on our local data 10 days ago, would’ve showed much higher numbers than this already,” he said.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo addressed the major question of whether these city and county restrictions will be extended.

“We will have a discussion amongst ourselves to determine whether we feel these restrictions should be continued, or should be altered in any way, shape or from,” Saffo said.

Saffo says the decision will be made based on the advice of state and local health experts.

As the pandemic wages on, a lot of people wondered if we have the resources to handle more potential cases.

“It depends on how well our community continues to adhere to the precautions we’ve been publicizing for the last couple of weeks,” Brown said.

Brown says they’re thinking about the three “P’s”; Whether they have enough people to care for patients, PPE and places to treat people.

A lot of other questions came up about businesses staying open, and what is classified as essential.

“What we define as essential is anything that has to do with the health, sustenance, shelter, mobility and hygiene of an individual,” City Deputy Attorney Meredith Everhart said.

City leaders say construction falls under the shelter category, and law or garden care are included.

As for car dealerships, leaders say they can do business online or through appointment, but their showrooms must be closed.

“It’s really not as much as you would think that we’re saying is non-essential, but we do kind of want to limit the time that somebody is just wandering around in a store,” Everhart said.

Brown urges people to keep doing their part to keep any positive momentum in stopping the spread going.

“We need our community or community partners to be in full-on, 100% control your own destiny mode,” Brown said.