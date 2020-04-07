UNCW moves all summer courses online

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW students will not return to classrooms until the fall.

According to an email sent to the campus community, based on UNC System guidance, all UNCW summer 2020 courses will take place online.

The courses run from May to August.

UNCW had already announced that all summer programs, with the exception of Athletics camps, scheduled to take place through June 24 have been canceled. The university said it will share an update by May 15 regarding Athletics camps and other summer programs.

UNCW also provided students with a list of frequently asked questions:

Will there be any exceptions made?

UNCW will not offer any face-to-face courses during summer 2020.

What will it cost to take courses during summer 2020?

All courses will be charged the distance education rate. Specific rates can be found on the Student Accounts webpage.

Will I be charged mandatory fees for summer 2020?

The Educational & Technology Fee, Security Fee, and Student Government Association Fee apply to distance education rates. UNCW will not charge face-to-face mandatory fees for any summer classes since all classes will be online for summer 2020.

What if the class I need is not offered during summer 2020?

You should first contact your academic advisor for guidance and assistance. Options may include taking the course via UNC Online or as a visiting student through another institution.

How do I register for summer 2020 courses?

Student will register for summer as usual following their assigned time-ticket and using their registration PIN from their advisor.

Will UNCW offer on-campus housing for summer 2020?

UNCW will not be offering Summer I housing; decisions for Summer II housing will be made and announced in early May. Students who have truly unique circumstances can request an exception to live in on-campus housing by emailing housing@uncw.edu. Students who are currently in housing, having already been granted an exception for the remainder of the spring semester, will receive additional information via email from Housing and Residence Life regarding how to submit requests to extend their stay.