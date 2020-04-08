‘Adopt-A-Granny:’ Fayetteville ministry starts grocery delivery service for seniors amid COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A Fayetteville ministry is “adopting” grandmothers and grandfathers to make sure they’re getting the necessary groceries amid COVID-19.

Scott Sweatt is the outreach minister for SonRise, a mobile ministry that travels around Cumberland County.

The longtime minister said some of his fondest memories in his life include quality time with his grandparents.

“Always real close. I would bring her stuff to her house. She would get me to get her stuff from the store. Run her up to the store. You know, we’d sit and read the Bible,” Sweatt said.

