Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his campaign for president, after falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden in recent primary contests. He announced his decision to campaign staff Wednesday morning.

Sanders will address supporters in a live streamed speech at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Sanders had a strong finish in early primaries, winning in New Hampshire and Nevada, but faltered after the Super Tuesday primaries. Many of his former opponents have endorsed Biden.