Car, apartment hit during shooting on Racine Drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a teen after a shooting on Racine Drive on Tuesday.

Police responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11:00 a.m.

One parked car and an apartment were hit by gunfire in the 400 block of Racine Drive. Even though someone was in the apartment no one got hurt.

After receiving a description of the suspect’s vehicle, officers stopped a vehicle at Market and MLK. Three people in the vehicle were detained and later released once it was determined they did not carry out the shooting.

Later, officers located a 17-year-old male who matched witness descriptions.

He was arrested and charged with Discharging Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, Possession of Marijuana (M), Damage to Personal Property, and Possession of Firearm by a Minor.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.